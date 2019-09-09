Coimbatore

DRDA official hopeful of increase in groundwater level

With various rainwater harvesting methods being implemented by the district administration, the recent showers will help in increasing the groundwater level, said K. Rameshkumar, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, here on Friday.

A total of 750 check dams have been constructed across the district in the last two years with the help of workers under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), he told The Hindu. All three types of check dams, namely concrete, gabion and boulder were constructed, he said.

Other rainwater harvesting methods such as sunken pits and earthen boulders have also been carried out by the DRDA in all the 265 panchayat villages in 13 blocks of the district, Mr. Rameshkumar said.

“Tiruppur is generally considered to be a dry region,” he added.

