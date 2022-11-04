Drawing resembling IS flag, scribblings on Jihad among materials seized from Jameesha Mubin’s house

A drawing resembling the flag of the Islamic State found from the residence of Jameesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind of Coimbatore car blast. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A drawing resembling the flag of the international terror outfit Islamic State (IS) and scribblings on Jihad were among the materials that were allegedly seized from the house of Jameesha Mubin, 29, the suspected main conspirator in the October 23 car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore.

Police sources confirmed that a set of four images of the scribblings and drawings, which circulated on the social media, were some of the materials seized from Mubin’s rented house on H.M.P.R. Street at Kottaimedu on the day of the blast.

Drawn with a chalk

The IS flag was found drawn with a chalk on a children’s slate. A scribble in Tamil on another slate read, ‘Allahuvin illathin meedhu kai vaithaal veraruppom’ (Those who dare to touch the house of Allah will be uprooted), which the investigators suspect as a possible reference to the Babri Masjid demolition.

A scribbling on a white paper allegedly described whose call of duty was Jihad. It said Jihad was not the call of duty for children and the elderly, and it was the duty of the youth.

Another paper scribble listed humans under two categories: Muslims and kafirs (infidels). It also mentioned ‘Vaal yenthu’ (take up the sword). Other notes mentioned Islam and the Hadith.

Mubin, who lived in the house with his wife and two children, was killed after his hatchback exploded in front of the temple. The car contained two LPG cylinders (one of which exploded), explosive materials in metal cans that are yet to be identified, nails and glass marbles.

Officials who were part of the police investigation said the materials suggested that Mubin was an IS sympathiser and had been radicalised. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation last week, had questioned Mubin in 2019 as part of its crackdown on a Coimbatore-based module of the IS.

The NIA had arrested the alleged head of the module, Mohammed Azarudeen, a Facebook friend of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday blast mastermind Zahran Hashim, and another suspect, named Shiek Hidayathullah. It had also booked four other persons allegedly associated with the module — Akram Sindhaa, Abubacker M., Sadham Hussain and Ibrahim Shah.