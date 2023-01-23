HamberMenu
Drawing contest for students to mark ‘National Girl Child Day’

January 23, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the ‘National Girl Child Day’, the Salem Division of Southern Railway is organising a drawing competition for school students on at the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Museum at Mettupalayam Railway Station on January 24.

This is to create awareness about the rights of the girl child, the importance of educating girls and gender bias, according to a release. The contest for around 50 students from Mahajana Higher Secondary School, Mettupalayam and SVN Higher Secondary School in Bilichi will be on topics like ‘Empowered girls, Empowered India’, ‘Save Girl Child’ and ‘Railway Heritage’.

Interested students from other schools also, with the permission of their school, can register at the museum between 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

