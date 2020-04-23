Drawing contest for children

The district administration along with the district police is organising a drawing competition for children below 15 years on various topics. The children were asked to submit their works through WhatsApp by April 27.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that during lockdown children are at home and to provide an opportunity to unleash their creativity and spend quality time, drawing competitions will be conducted and children can participate by being at home.

He said that pencil, pen, sketch, crayons, vegetables, stones, lipstick, leaves, eyeliner and other products can be used for the artwork. Topics are personal distancing - be at home, helping hand, importance of time, family values and healthy human.

Drawings should be photographed and submitted to the WhatsApp number 94876-14100 with details such as name, class, and phone number written below the work before 5 p.m. on April 27.

He said that creativity and ideas would be given importance and not beauty alone. Selected works would be given prizes, first prize ₹2,000, second prize ₹1,500 , third prize ₹1,000, and consolation prize of ₹500 for five persons. He said that prizes would be given directly at the children’s residence during which the child should be present. Hence, children in the district are asked to utilise the opportunity.