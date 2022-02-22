Draw of lots decides winner in ward 54

With two candidates securing the same number of votes, election officials resorted to a draw of lots to choose the winner of ward 54 in Erode Corporation.

A total of 3,276 votes were polled in the ward in which AIADMK candidate K. Barathi and independent S. Banulakshmi secured 1,037 votes each, resulting in a tie. Banulakshmi left the counting centre at the Institute of Road Transport and Technology at Chithode. Election officials waited 30 minutes for her to arrive. Since she did not arrive, they informed her over phone, and a lot was drawn in which Barathi secured the vote. Hence, she was declared as winner.