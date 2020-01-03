Draw of lot to decide winner

With two candidates receiving same number of votes, election officials resorted to draw of lots to choose the winner at two counting centres in Tiruppur. At the counting centre at Avinashi Panchayat Union, candidates A. Angappan and P. Ponnusamy contesting at ward no.1 for ward member of Ayyampalayam village panchayat received 47 votes each, resulting in a tie. With the consent of both the candidates, a lot was drawn, making Mr. Angappan the winner.
Similarly, two women candidates contesting for ward member post at ward no. 9 for Merkupathy village panchayat in Tiruppur Panchayat Union ended up in a tie.
Officials said that Pazhanal and Jothi secured 89 votes each. As Returning Officer Meenakshi decided to draw lots, the candidates were not found to be present at the counting centre. At the time of filing this report, the winner was yet to be declared.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.