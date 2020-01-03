Draw of lot to decide winner

With two candidates receiving same number of votes, election officials resorted to draw of lots to choose the winner at two counting centres in Tiruppur. At the counting centre at Avinashi Panchayat Union, candidates A. Angappan and P. Ponnusamy contesting at ward no.1 for ward member of Ayyampalayam village panchayat received 47 votes each, resulting in a tie. With the consent of both the candidates, a lot was drawn, making Mr. Angappan the winner.

Similarly, two women candidates contesting for ward member post at ward no. 9 for Merkupathy village panchayat in Tiruppur Panchayat Union ended up in a tie.

Officials said that Pazhanal and Jothi secured 89 votes each. As Returning Officer Meenakshi decided to draw lots, the candidates were not found to be present at the counting centre. At the time of filing this report, the winner was yet to be declared.