Dravidian race is a myth contrived by the British, says Vanathi Srinivasan

December 28, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The concept of the Dravidian race is a contrived myth by the British, and the real history of Tamil Nadu has to be written, said Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms. Srinivasan’s statement came as a response to the speech of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the inaugural session of the Indian History Congress at Madras Christian College on Tuesday.

The South Indian Liberal Federation, the precursor of the Justice party, was born out of the divide-and-rule tactics of the British. Later, the party was transformed into Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which diluted the Indian freedom movement in the State, she alleged.

She also quoted Mr. Stalin’s speech on secularism and said the term secularism was not a part of the Constitution when it was enacted and came into force. It was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who added the term to the Preamble of the Constitution, during the Emergency in 1975.