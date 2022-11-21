Dravidian parties treating Sri Lankan repatriates as ‘second-class’ citizens, alleges Annamalai

November 21, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Dravidian parties are treating Sri Lankan repatriates as “second-class citizens”, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said at a protest staged in Gudalur on Sunday against the hand-over of TANTEA land to the Forest Department.

Mr. Annamalai said the government had issued an order handing over 5,315 acres of TANTEA land to the Forest Department. “While the Dravidian parties are treating Sri Lankan Tamils as second-class citizens, the Prime Minister is building 60,000 houses for the Tamils in Sri Lanka,” he said. He called on the State government to hand over TANTEA to the Centre.

Minister’s promise

He said the State Finance Minister had stated that 26 of the 60 State public sector organisations were making losses. “He promised to turn around the fortunes of the 26 organisations, including TANTEA and Tangedco. Tangedco, which is supposed to provide electricity to all of us, has reported more than ₹1 lakh crore in loss. TANTEA has only recorded ₹211 crore loss,” he said. “But the government wants Tangedco, not TANTEA. The only reason is that TANTEA is in Gudalur and Valparai,” he said, alleging that politicians were unable to get a “commission” from TANTEA; hence, they were keen on shutting it down.

He said TANTEA started making losses only in 2008. It was not because of the workers but the management. “The estates bordering TANTEA are running profitably. TANTEA is running at a loss only due to corruption,” he said.