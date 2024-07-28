ADVERTISEMENT

Dravidian parties have failed in water management, alleges PMK president

Published - July 28, 2024 07:24 pm IST - SALEM

M. Sabari

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday alleged that the Dravidian parties failed in water management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after participating in a private function in Yercaud, Dr. Anbumani said surplus Cauvery water was going to sea without any use. The PMK demanded use of the surplus water continuously. If check dams were constructed for every 10 km in Cauvery River, 70 TMC of water would be saved.

In the past one month, more than 100 murders were reported in Tamil Nadu. Without the knowledge of the police, drugs could not be sold. The law and order situation was at its worst in Tamil Nadu due to drugs. The police officials responsible for this should be suspended. In 2026, a coalition government would be formed in Tamil Nadu and PMK would be part of it. The PMK was ready to face the 2026 Assembly elections.

Dr. Anbumani demanded ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of the van driver who saved school children before he died after suffering cardiac arrest in Tiruppur district. The family had received only ₹5 lakh, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US