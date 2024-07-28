GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dravidian parties have failed in water management, alleges PMK president

Published - July 28, 2024 07:24 pm IST - SALEM

M. Sabari

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday alleged that the Dravidian parties failed in water management.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a private function in Yercaud, Dr. Anbumani said surplus Cauvery water was going to sea without any use. The PMK demanded use of the surplus water continuously. If check dams were constructed for every 10 km in Cauvery River, 70 TMC of water would be saved.

In the past one month, more than 100 murders were reported in Tamil Nadu. Without the knowledge of the police, drugs could not be sold. The law and order situation was at its worst in Tamil Nadu due to drugs. The police officials responsible for this should be suspended. In 2026, a coalition government would be formed in Tamil Nadu and PMK would be part of it. The PMK was ready to face the 2026 Assembly elections.

Dr. Anbumani demanded ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of the van driver who saved school children before he died after suffering cardiac arrest in Tiruppur district. The family had received only ₹5 lakh, he added.

