Dravidian movement a role model for women’s rights, says Dharmapuri MP

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 27, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A consultation programme on Promotion of Youth Advocates for Children towards ending violence against children and child marriage was organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Periyar University in association with the Social Welfare Department, UNICEF, and Thozhamai on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan stated that promotion of women’s education can bring down the child marriage rate and, moreover, could turn the women employees into experts in various professional platforms. Youngsters, especially women, should utilise their social media platforms for their development and should avoid spreading sick content. Beyond students, parents are in need of awareness to bring their wards out of this social issue, the VC added.

Delivering his inaugural address, Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar strongly affirmed that bringing control over child marriage is not that difficult. A team spirit of parents and the responsible government officials in-charge can make that possible in no time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further stated that the present State government has printed the child welfare helpline number 1098 on the textbooks. Further, the Dravidian movement stands as a role model to the nation in its welfare initiatives like reservation, women’s welfare, property rights for women, etc.,the MP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app