Dravidian model will ensure jobs for students in their specialisations: says Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

State government school syllabus is on par with CBSE and International schools, he says

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 08, 2022 18:10 IST

The Dravidian Model’s ideology is to ensure students land jobs that correspond to the courses they have studied, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Rathinam Group of Institutions in Coimbatore city, he said the Dravidian model aims to open up job opportunities, not in any field, but the ones the students have specialised in.

He said the State government school syllabus was on par with CBSE and International schools. “Government schools should be a mark of pride, rather than of poverty. Private and government schools (students and administration) must visit each others’ campus to learn and help improve the quality of both institutions — this will be a win-win situation for both sides,” he said at the event.

“As per United Nations Population Fund data, about 42.2 crore people in India are aged between 15 and 34. More than 50 % of the total population are youngsters,” the Minister said. To tap this energy in the State, Chief Minster M.K Stalin introduced the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme. Under this, the talents of the students are highlighted and encouraged, rather than confining them to marks, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, chairman of Rathinam Group of Institutions Madan A. Sendhil and CEO R. Manickam were present.

