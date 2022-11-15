Dravidian model is increasing procurement price of milk by ₹3 a litre and selling price by ₹12 a litre: Annamalai

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

DMK’s Dravidian model of governance is about increasing the procurement price of milk by ₹3 a litre and increasing the selling price by ₹12 a litre, charged the BJP State president K. Annamalai at Anthiyur here on Tuesday.

Participating in a demonstration organised to condemn the hike in price of milk, electricity charges and property tax, Mr. Annamalai said when the Amul Cooperative Society in Gujarat shares 82% of its profit with farmers, Aavin is running at a loss due to corruption. He said that Aavin procured 36 lakh litres of milk per day last year that dropped to 32 lakh litres per day now. “When the procurement has dropped by four lakh litres per day, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar is saying that Aavin is procuring 43 lakh litres of milk per day”, he said and claimed that Aavin was a bankrupt company that is being run for commission. He said BJP at its own cost was ready to take State Ministers to Gujarat to see how Amul runs profitably.

Mr. Annamalai said that in the last 16 months of DMK rule, the only record is the increase in prices of all commodities, taxes, electricity charges and construction materials. “When the Central government reduced the price of petrol and diesel, the State government did not”, he said and added that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with his family was deceiving the people of the State. He said that when the people are affected by floods in Chennai, the Chief Minister was watching a film with his family. “When Mr. Stalin was the Leader of the Opposition, he laid a concrete road inside the rain-affected land for inspection. Now, he is inspecting the rain damage by spreading red carpet in the field”, he added. Mr. Annamalai said that Mr. Stalin is giving certificates of appreciation to the Ministers who are known for their bad governance.

Mr. Annamalai said that political parties in the State are celebrating the release of convicts who assassinated a former Prime Minister and added that Mr. Stalin hugged one of the convicts and offered sweets.