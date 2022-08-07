Dravidian Model is a pioneer of development for all States: Stalin

‘Religious and communal animosity has increased in the country’

Religious and communal animosity has increased in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday. He was addressing the 25th State conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Tiruppur through videoconference.

Mr. Stalin hailed the contributions of the 97-year-old veteran communist R. Nallakannu. He said the Tamil Nadu government took pride in giving the ‘Thagaisaal Thamizhar’ award to Mr. Nallakannu.

He also announced that a memorial would be constructed at the Siravayal in Tiruppathur taluk in Sivaganga district, where Mahatma Gandhi and communist leader P. Jeevanandham met during the freedom struggle.

The Dravidian model worked on the principle of socio-economic development and infrastructure development as the two sides of the coin that added value to the system. It would serve as a pioneer of inclusive growth for all the States, the Chief Minister said.

He also called for securing equality, fraternity, unity and integrity, and secularism in the 75th year of Independence.

Mr. Stalin said the Centre was trying to blame the States for the increase in taxes. Like-minded parties should work together to fight against the assault on fiscal federalism and State autonomy.

CPI general secretary D. Raja, Mr. Nallakannu, State secretary R. Mutharasan, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and other leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance were present.