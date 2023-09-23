Dravidian leader Tiruppur S. Duraisamy debunks Annamalai’s claim on Annadurai

September 23, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Veteran Dravidian leader Tiruppur S. Duraisamy, 89, on Saturday said that it does not behove well for BJP State president K. Annamalai to “spread canards” about a leader of the stature of late Chief Minister Annadurai.

Mr. Annamalai’s comment that Annadurai had made a critical remark against the Hindu faith at a programme in Madurai in the 1950s, and that freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar took him head-on in a rage was “a wrong historical presentation”. All the mainstream newspapers have come out clear that they had carried no such report and even researchers have debunked Mr. Annamalai’s claim.

“Having been involved in politics since the 1950s, I condemn such ignorant talk”, Mr. Duraisamy said, adding, “there ought be a sense of responsibility attached to holding leadership position in a party”. Mr. Annamalai has to express regret for having projected such a dynamic leader in poor light, Mr. Duraisamy said.

Recalling his association with Annadurai, Mr. Duraisamy said the former valued probity in public life and stood his ground for what he felt was right for Tamil Nadu, particularly in opposing imposition of Hindi.

Elaborating on the language issue, Mr. Duraisamy said that he, as a longtime Dravidian leaders, however, was of the view that students must, in addition to English and Tamil, study an additional language, be it Japanese, Korean, Russian or Chinese, in their long-term career interest.

On his observation of the leadership acumen of other Dravidian leaders of earlier decades, Mr. Duraisamy said, “I appreciate two bold moves of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa: to secure 69% reservation for the underprivileged during the Narasimha Rao regime at the Centre, and ordering the arrest of the pontiff of Kanchi Mutt Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal.”