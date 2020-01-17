Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam demands action against Rajinikanth

Members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) petitioned Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan on Friday demanding action against actor Rajinikanth for his recent comments.

The petition, written by DVK president (Coimbatore city) M. Nehrudass, accused Mr. Rajinikanth of insulting Periyar in his speech on January 14 at the 50th anniversary event of Thuglak magazine held in Chennai. During the event, the actor spoke about how images of unclothed Lord Rama and Sita were allegedly displayed at a rally led by Periyar in Salem in 1971, according to the petition.

The petition demanded the police register a case against Mr. Rajinikanth for “spreading false information” under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Nehrudass said that Mr. Rajinikanth must publicly apologise for these alleged comments, failing which DVK members would stage protests across the State. They would stage protests at theatres where the actor’s latest movie Darbar is being screened and in front of his residence in Chennai, according to Mr. Nehrudass.