Dravida model paves way for women’s higher education: Ponmudy

February 18, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi speaking after laying the foundation for the new building for Kalaignar Research Centre at Periyar University in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said that the Dravida model of government was the reason that now 80% of women are into higher education.

Speaking at a function after laying foundation for new buildings for the Kalaignar Research Centre at Periyar University to be constructed at a cost of ₹ 2 crore here on Saturday, the Minister said that a two-year degree programme would be introduced at the Kalaignar Research Centre.

Stating that Tamil had been introduced as a subject for engineering students in the second semester, Mr. Ponmudy said it would be implemented soon. Under the Maaperum Tamil Kanavu programme, the Higher Education Department would select 50 students and develop their speaking skills, he said.

