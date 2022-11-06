Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Pervai stages demonstration in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 06, 2022 16:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members from Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on November 6 demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai for allegedly making comments to disrupt the peace and security of Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was led by Ka.Su. Nagarasan, organisation secretary of the Peravai in which members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, and a few other socio-political outfits participated. They raised slogans against Mr. Annamalai and said, “He was trying to mislead people about the recent car cylinder blast incident in front of Sangameswarar temple. He was speaking with an intention to disrupt the peace and unity of the Coimbatore people.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They also condemned the BJP leader for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu Government, the State police department and Minister V. Senthilbalaji, and demanded his arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app