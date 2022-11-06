Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Pervai stages demonstration in Coimbatore

Members from Dravida Iyakka Thamizhar Peravai staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on November 6 demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai for allegedly making comments to disrupt the peace and security of Coimbatore.

The protest was led by Ka.Su. Nagarasan, organisation secretary of the Peravai in which members of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, and a few other socio-political outfits participated. They raised slogans against Mr. Annamalai and said, “He was trying to mislead people about the recent car cylinder blast incident in front of Sangameswarar temple. He was speaking with an intention to disrupt the peace and unity of the Coimbatore people.”

They also condemned the BJP leader for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu Government, the State police department and Minister V. Senthilbalaji, and demanded his arrest.