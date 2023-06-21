Drains desilted in Ward 31 after a decade ahead of monsonn by Coimbatore Corporation

June 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Roughly 12 years of silt stagnated in the stormwater and drainage lines along Rajiv Gandhi Road and Sanganur Road under Ward 31 were removed, as rain began in the city.

M. Nagaraj (38), a resident near Tatabad for 30 years, said that worms were found in the stormwater drains since some encroachments and newly-added households had connected their sewage lines to it. “This is the first time in over a decade that the lines are being desilted. First, the conservancy workers in safety gear, cleared the garbage accumulated in the lines. Next, the contract workers began clearing the sand and muck. Work to clean drains in other areas such as EB Colony are yet to be taken up,” he added.

The desilted mud must be removed as soon as possible, before heavy showers, otherwise, they may flow back to the drains, thus nullifying the efforts so far, he stated.

Kumaravel, a contract worker, said a team has been allotted to each area every day by a contract service that won the tender for clearing the drains. “So far, we had taken out the waste in Rathnapuri and Rajiv Gandhi Road areas. Depending on the level of blockage, the team strength and time taken is determined,” he said.

According to P. Rajesh, a worker in a factory in Kulanthaiammal Mill Thottam close to Sanganur Main Road and a resident of Anna Nagar under Ward 31, the vehicle to collect the garbage does not visit daily, and the conservancy workers do not take the waste, if not segregated. “Often, the sanitary workers arrive after 9.30 a.m., when everyone in the house has left for work.”

He said the factories burn some of the daily plastic waste and sell the scrap to a dealer once a year.

Another resident of Anna Nagar, requesting anonymity, said there are insufficient bins for the ward, where there are several small businesses and factories and densely populated residential areas close to Gandhi Nagar and EB Colony. “The roads have not been laid in many areas. So, workers find it tough to push the collection carts on the dusty paths. Also, conservancy workers do not accept garbage unless segregated. So, we dump them either near the Sanganoor Pallam canal near Rathanpuri (in Ward 29) or in nearby areas wherever garbage lies piled up.”

Ward councillor Vairamurugan (a) R. Murugan said that notices will be issued to those who throw garbage without separating dry, plastic and wet waste. “A plan to award the houses that regularly hand over segregated waste is on the cards,.” he said.

Further, the road works under TURIP Phase III will begin in Rajiv Gandhi Road after the encroachments have been demolished. Last week, notices were issued to shopkeepers and house owners to remove the illegal structures, he added.

Bus stop

The bus stop on Sanganur Road in the ward has been in a dilapidated condition for over 10 years, with bars slanted and improper seating arrangement, said Moorthy, a shopowner in the area.

Mr. Murugan said that an estimate to renovate the facility using councillor funds has been prepared and the work will begin by June-end. “The facility will be operational within two months,” he added.