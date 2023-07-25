Drainage channel on Goods Shed Road in Coimbatore chokes with garbage

July 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The drainage channel on Goods Shed Road close to the Head Post Office in Ward 82 of the Coimbatore Corporation’s Central Zone choking with garbage is a common sight for commuters on the road.

According to a vendor in the area, tree branches, thermocol and plastic waste accumulate in the channel. “Passersby also drop food waste, and water bottles into the drain every day. So far, no awareness has been raised by the officials and no board requesting people against dumping is placed here. No nets or barricades or fences across the parapet are put up either.” the vendor said on Tuesday.

“Roughly seven to eight months earlier, the drain was cleaned by the engineering department [of the civic body]. We will inform the officials to look into the matter soon,” said P. Dhanapalan, the Ward’s sanitary inspector.

Pipeline work

The small portion of Goods Shed Road close to the channel near the turning towards Variety Hall Road was dug up by the Corporation on Monday after a leakage in the SUEZ 24x7 drinking water pipeline leak was detected, according to A. Sathiyamoorthy, the ward’s assistant engineer for water supply.

The locals claimed that officials inspected the site on Monday, but no action was taken.

“Work is going on continuously and will be completed by Wednesday,” added Mr. Sathiyamoorthy.

