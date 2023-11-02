HamberMenu
Dragonfly count to be undertaken in MTR

November 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day count of dragonflies, damselflies and other odonates is set to take place in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) from Friday.

In a press release, officials stated that the initiative was being undertaken by the Forest Department with the assistance of the Society for Odonata. The release added that odonates and their presence were a key indicator of the health of the local ecosystem, primarily the quality of water in water bodies.

The count will be conducted by forest staff with the help of researchers, environmentalists, activists and volunteers. The count will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday after a one-day training on Friday.

