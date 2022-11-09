Draft voter roll released, Krishnagiri records over 16 lakh voters

District Collector K. Shanthi releasing the draft electoral roll for the five Assembly constituencies in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 16,06,156 voters are registered for the six Assembly segments of Krishnagiri in the draft electoral roll released here on Wednesday. This included 291 transgender voters, 7,99,028 female voters and 8,06,837 male voters.

The number of voters in each assembly segment is: 2,45,540 in Uthangarai (Reserved); 2,48,457 in Bargur; 2,65,301 in Krishnagiri; 2,51,096 in Vepanapalli; 3,52,138 in Hosur; and 2,46,624 in Thally segment.

According to the District Election Officer and Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, persons born before December 31, 2004 are eligible for inclusion in the voters list. Campus ambassadors appointed in colleges will identify persons eligible for voting and enable them to register. As per the new guidelines of Election Commission of India, persons attaining 18 years of age as on 1 April, 2023; 1 July, 2023; and 1 October 2023 may also register for inclusion of their names in the special camps scheduled to be held on November 12, 13, 26 and 27.

12,37,126 voters in Dharmapuri

The draft electoral roll released for the five Assembly constituencies of the district has registered a total of 12,37,126 voters. This includes 176 transgender voters, 6,11,258 female voters , and 6,25,692 male voters.

The number of voters in each Assembly segment is: 2,35,508 voters in Palacodde; 2,42,688 in Pennagaram; 2,59,110 in Dharmapuri; 2,59,978 in Paapireddipatty; and 2,43,842 in Harur.

The draft roll has been revised with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying day for inclusion of new voters. The released voter list is posted in all 1485 polling centers. First-time voters are invited to apply for voter cards through Form 6 application. Special camps will be held on November 12, November 13, November 26 and November 27.

The summary revision of the draft electoral roll that commenced on November 9 will continue up to December 8, 2022. Revision to the voter details may be carried out through Form 8 for change of address and constituency, and Form 6B for linking of Aadhaar to Voter ID.

Public may also make changes to their voter details through www.nvsp.in/voter helpline mobile app, or voice their complaints through the 24-hour toll-free helpline or 1950.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi released the draft electoral roll here at the Collectorate.