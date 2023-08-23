HamberMenu
Draft roll of polling stations in Erode district released

August 23, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) publishing the draft roll of polling stations in Erode on Wednesday. PHOTO: Special arrangement

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) publishing the draft roll of polling stations in Erode on Wednesday. PHOTO: Special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday released the draft roll of polling stations in the district in the presence of recognised political party representatives. 

There are eight Assembly constituencies in the district, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar (SC), that has a total of 2,222 polling booths at 951 locations.

Officials said the Election Commission of India had issued directions to bifurcate polling booths with more than 1,500 voters and form a new booth in an area situated beyond two km from a booth with a minimum of 300 voters. Additional booths were formed in the district. Also, booths were relocated and shifted to other buildings.

Elected representatives were asked to give objections to the draft roll by August 28 for consideration, a release from Collectorate said. 

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, Revenue Divisional Officers Satheesh Kumar (Erode) and Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam), Tahsildars Sivashankar (Election) Jeyakumar (Erode) and other officials were present. 

 

