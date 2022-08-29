Draft polling booth list released in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy released the draft list of polling booths for the six Assembly constituencies in the presence of recognised political parties at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Collector released the list of 1,878 draft polling booths for the Assembly constituencies of Thally, Hosur, Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Bargur, and Uthangarai (Reserved).

Mr. Reddy said the draft list was a prelude to the start of the draft electoral roll revision process that was set to commence with January 1, 2023 as a the qualifying date for inclusion of new voters.

The bifurcation of polling booths with over 1,500 voters, and shifting of polling booths in buildings in need of repair to new buildings had already begun, he said.

The draft list of 1,878 polling booths are as follows: 287 booths in Thally; 292 booths in Bargur; 308 booths in Krishagiri; 310 booths in Vepanapalli; 379 booths in Hosur; and 302 booths in Thally. In Hosur constituency, four booths with over 1,500 voters have been bifurcated, according to the administration.

Any objections to the draft list may be raised to the district election officer by September 7.

In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Shanthi released the draft list of polling booths for the five Assembly constituencies here on Monday. The draft list included 1,479 polling booths and 860 polling centres in the district. There are 267 polling booths for Palacode; 293 polling booths for Pennagaram; 306 polling booths for Dharmapuri; 314 polling booths for Paapireddipatti; and 299 polling booths for Harur Assembly constituency.

Any objections may be submitted as petitions to the Collector from September 7 to September 14.