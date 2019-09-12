‘Draft NEP lacks concern for students' welfare’

The draft National Education Policy (NEP) lacked concern for the welfare of students, members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) alleged here recently.

Releasing a book titled “Recommendations for National Education Policy 2019”, CFI State president L. Abdur Rahman said the outfit would generate awareness among students on the issue, a press release from the organisation said.

The CFI, which is the student wing of the Popular Front of India, would conduct conferences and campaigns in educational institutions for generating awareness.

Social workers, educationists, democratic forces, students and the public must realise the dangers in the NEP and join hands against it, he asserted.

Mr. Rahman criticised the three-language formula proposed in the draft NEP, pointing out that students must be allowed to choose their desired languages to learn, apart from their mother tongue and communicative language. The NEP must safeguard the reservation policies for students and must prioritise the backward parts of the country.

The present methods available to determine the eligibility of students to enter colleges and universities must be revised, he said.

The 15-page tract released by CFI alleged that the draft NEP was attempting to centralise, corporatise and saffronis eeducation.