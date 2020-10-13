Draft list of polling stations released in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy (sixth left) releasing the draft list of polling stations in the presence of representatives from political parties at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Tiruppur

13 October 2020 23:30 IST

The district administration released the draft list of the polling stations for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on Tuesday.

District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy released the list in the presence of representatives from various political parties at the Collectorate, a release said. As many as 2,490 draft polling stations were announced for Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam Assembly constituencies.

Copies of the draft list were issued to the representatives and were made available at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, which included the Tiruppur Corporation office, Dharapuram Sub-Collector office, all Taluk and Revenue Divisional Offices and Municipality offices in the district.

Representatives of the recognised parties and the voters shall submit any grievances in writing regarding the draft list of polling stations at the above offices before October 20. These grievances will be discussed by the district administration in the subsequent meetings with the party representatives, according to the release.