ADVERTISEMENT

Draft list of polling stations released in Krishnagiri

August 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A draft roll of polling stations was released here by Collector K.M.Sarayu in the presence of recognised political parties, at the Collectorate. The draft roll envisions a total of 1,883 polling stations for the six Assembly constituencies. The roll includes 287 polling stations in Uthangarai (Reserved) constituency; 292 in Bargur constituency; 308 in Krishnagiri constituency; 312 in Vepanapalli constituency; 381 in Hosur constituency; and 303 in Thally constituency.

The draft roll of polling stations includes an ongoing process of bifurcation of polling stations with over 1,500 voter population. This will include three new polling stations in Hosur and Thally constituencies, where existing polling stations with over 1,500 population will be split.  Similarly, dilapidated polling stations will be replaced by new polling stations, which will include two such polling stations each in Uthangarai and Bargur; one such in Thally and three in Krishnagiri.

Any objections to the draft roll of polling station may be placed before the polling officers or the district election office by August 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US