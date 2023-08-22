HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft list of polling stations released in Krishnagiri

August 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A draft roll of polling stations was released here by Collector K.M.Sarayu in the presence of recognised political parties, at the Collectorate. The draft roll envisions a total of 1,883 polling stations for the six Assembly constituencies. The roll includes 287 polling stations in Uthangarai (Reserved) constituency; 292 in Bargur constituency; 308 in Krishnagiri constituency; 312 in Vepanapalli constituency; 381 in Hosur constituency; and 303 in Thally constituency.

The draft roll of polling stations includes an ongoing process of bifurcation of polling stations with over 1,500 voter population. This will include three new polling stations in Hosur and Thally constituencies, where existing polling stations with over 1,500 population will be split.  Similarly, dilapidated polling stations will be replaced by new polling stations, which will include two such polling stations each in Uthangarai and Bargur; one such in Thally and three in Krishnagiri.

Any objections to the draft roll of polling station may be placed before the polling officers or the district election office by August 28.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.