Draft list of polling stations released in Dharmapuri

The draft list of polling booths for the five Assembly constituencies was released by the District Collector and District Election Officer S. Dhivyadarshini in the presence of recognised political parties at the Collectorate here.

The draft roll has 1,478 polling booths for the five Aassembly constituencies of Palacodde (267 polling booths), Paapireddipatty (314), Pennagaram (292), Dharmapuri (306) , and Harur (299). The draft list was prepared after a verification process that lasted from August 25 to September 10.

According to the Collector, any objections to the draft list may be raised with the election section at the Collectorate or at the concerned polling booth.


