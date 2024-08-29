Draft list of polling stations in Erode district released

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Thursday released the draft list of polling stations in the district in the presence of recognised political party representatives at the Collectorate.

There are a total of 19,66,496 electors in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district that has 2,222 polling stations at 956 locations. Of the total polling stations, 998 stations are located in urban areas while 1,224 stations are located in rural areas. Polling stations in each constituencies were Erode (East) 237 stations at 53 locations, Erode (West) 302 stations at 102 locations, Modakkurichi 277 stations at 146 locations, Perundurai 264 stations at 153 locations, Bhavani 190 stations at 123 locations, Anthiyur 262 stations at 123 locations, Gobichettipalayam 296 stations at 129 locations and Bhavanisagar (SC) 295 stations at 127 locations.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Election Commission of India had issued directions to bifurcate polling booths with more than 1,500 voters and form a new booth in an area situated beyond two km from a booth with a minimum of 300 voters. Additional booths were formed in the district. Also, booths were relocated and shifted to other buildings, he said. The Collector said representations or objections if any can be taken up with Electoral Registration Officer/Corporation Commissioner, Erode, Revenue Divisional Officer, Erode and Gobichettipalayam, from August 29 to September 4 in writing. Action would be taken, he said.