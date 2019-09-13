Coimbatore

Draft list of polling booths released in Krishnagiri

more-in

For the six Assembly constituencies

The draft list of polling booths for the six Assembly constituencies was released at the Collectorate here on Friday.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the verification of polling booths was carried out for the six Assembly constituencies of Bargur, Uthangarai, Krishnagiri,Thally, Vepanappalli, and Hosur here in the district.

Verification of booths

The verification of polling booths entailed revamping polling booths that were housed in dilapidated buildings and shifting them to new premises;

bifurcating polling booths that had a population of 1,500 voters; creating new booths where the polling booth was 2 km away from the voters.

The draft polling booth list was released by District Revenue Officer S. Shanthi in presence of recognised political parties.

Earlier, representatives from the BJP, Congress, DMK, DMDK, Nationalist Congress Party were present at the release of the draft list of polling booths.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 11:41:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/draft-list-of-polling-booths-released-in-krishnagiri/article29411572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY