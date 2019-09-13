Draft list of polling booths released in Krishnagiri

The draft list of polling booths for the six Assembly constituencies was released at the Collectorate here on Friday.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the verification of polling booths was carried out for the six Assembly constituencies of Bargur, Uthangarai, Krishnagiri,Thally, Vepanappalli, and Hosur here in the district.

Verification of booths

The verification of polling booths entailed revamping polling booths that were housed in dilapidated buildings and shifting them to new premises;

bifurcating polling booths that had a population of 1,500 voters; creating new booths where the polling booth was 2 km away from the voters.

The draft polling booth list was released by District Revenue Officer S. Shanthi in presence of recognised political parties.

Earlier, representatives from the BJP, Congress, DMK, DMDK, Nationalist Congress Party were present at the release of the draft list of polling booths.