Draft list of polling booths released in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri

Collector K.Shanthi released the draft roll of polling booths for the five Assembly segments of Dharmapuri at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The draft list of polling booths is being prepared in the run up to the special summary revision of electoral roll for 2025. According to the released draft roll, the district has a total of 1,489 polling booths and 888 polling centres, and total electorate of 12,62,409 voters for the five Assembly constituencies of Palcode, Paapireddipatti, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri and Harur (Reserved).

Any polling booth exceeding 1,500 voters will be bifurcated and new polling booths will be set up, according to the administration. Any objections to the draft roll may be raised with the voter registration officers/revenue divisional office upto September 4.

Krishnagiri

The draft roll of the polling booths released Collector K.M. Sarayu for the district on Thursday has 1,896 polling booths in Krishnagiri. The draft roll includes 13 new polling booths; 12 polling booths have been shifted to new buildings owing to dilapidation; voters in 7 polling booths have voters who have shifted on request due to the distance exceeding 2 km to their polling booths, according to the administration.