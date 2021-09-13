Draft list of polling booths for Krishnagiri released

The draft polling booths list of the six assembly constituencies was released here by the Collector and the district election officer Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Monday.

The draft roll of polling booths was prepared after a verification process that began on August 25 and ended on September 10.

The verification process entailed bifurcation of nine polling booths with over 1,500 voters and relocation of 16 polling booths due to repair and renovation.

There are 1,863 polling booths in the district. In addition, nine new polling booths are proposed to be added to the total number of polling booths.

The draft list was released in the presence of recognised political parties here at the Collectorate.

According to the Collector, any objections to the draft list may be raised with the election section at the Collectorate or at the polling booth concerned.

Earlier, the list was released in the presence of the district revenue officer R. Satish.