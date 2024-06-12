ADVERTISEMENT

Draft guideline values posted for public perusal

Published - June 12, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The draft guideline values for village wise immovable properties have been posted for public viewing in taluk offices, subregistrar offices and other public offices in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The draft guidelines values are an outcome of exercise carried out by the district wise valuation committees headed by Collectors to revise and update the guideline values of immovable properties.

The valuation Sub-Committees headed by the Collectors in the respective districts prepared the draft guideline values under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu (Constitution of Valuation Committee for Estimation, Publication and Revision of Market Value Guidelines of Properties) Rule 4(2). 

Further information and details on the market guidelines values may be ascertained on www.tnreginet.gov.in Any objections to the revised guideline values may be raised with the valuation committees within 15 days, the respective Collectors have stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US