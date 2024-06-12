GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Draft guideline values posted for public perusal

Published - June 12, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The draft guideline values for village wise immovable properties have been posted for public viewing in taluk offices, subregistrar offices and other public offices in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The draft guidelines values are an outcome of exercise carried out by the district wise valuation committees headed by Collectors to revise and update the guideline values of immovable properties.

The valuation Sub-Committees headed by the Collectors in the respective districts prepared the draft guideline values under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu (Constitution of Valuation Committee for Estimation, Publication and Revision of Market Value Guidelines of Properties) Rule 4(2). 

Further information and details on the market guidelines values may be ascertained on www.tnreginet.gov.in Any objections to the revised guideline values may be raised with the valuation committees within 15 days, the respective Collectors have stated.

