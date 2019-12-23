Draft electoral rolls released

Kavundampalayam continues to remain the most populated Assembly Constituency with 4.33 lakh votes in Coimbatore district, show the draft electoral rolls the district Collector K. Rajamani released here on Monday.

Coimbatore North is the Assembly Constituency with the second highest number of votes at 3.21 lakh and Valparai is last in the list of 10 Assembly constituencies with 1.98 lakh votes.

Women outnumber men

The draft also shows that the district has 29.23 lakh voters, of whom 14.75 lakh are women. They are 27,430 more than the men voters. The draft places the voters from the third gender at 345.

A press release from the district administration says that it has published the draft rolls with January 01, 2020 as the qualifying date.

Those eligible persons whose names were either deleted or not found in the rolls and those youngsters who would have attained 18 years of age as on January 01, 2020 were eligible to apply for inclusion in the rolls by using Form 6.

But they should do so between December 23, 2019 and January 22, 2020 and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.

Those who want to delete names from the rolls should use Form 7 and those seeking correction could use Form 8.

Those voters who have migrated from one area to another within the same Assembly constituency should use Form 6(a) and those who had moved from one constituency to another should use Form 6.

Those seeking inclusion, deletion or correction could visit polling booths, tahsildar offices or revenue divisional offices.

Special camps

The release also said that the administration had arranged special camps at polling booths on January 4, 5, 11 and 12 – Saturdays and Sundays for addition, deletion or correction. The administration would release the final electoral rolls on February 14, 2020.