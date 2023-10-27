Draft electoral rolls released in Salem

October 27, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam released the draft electoral rolls for Salem district on Friday, and said that 85.35% of the voters had linked their Aadhar with the voters list.

As per the draft rolls, Salem district has 28.92 lakh voters, including 14.41 lakh males, 14.50 lakh females, and 271 transgender voters. Out of 11 Assembly Constituencies in Salem district, Salem West Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters (2.95 lakh).

Mr. Karmegam said that steps have been taken to link Aadhar with voters list for the remaining 15% of voters. The final electoral rolls will be released on January 5.

In Namakkal district, Collector S. Uma released the draft electoral rolls. The district has 14.19 lakh voters, including 6.88 lakh males, 7.31 lakh females, and 193 transgender voters. Out of six Assembly Constituencies in Namakkal district, Namakkal Assembly Constituency has the highest number of voters (2.53 lakh).