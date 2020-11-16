Draft electoral rolls released in districts

The number of women voters in Coimbatore district was higher than men by over 33,000, according to the draft electoral roll released by the district administration on Monday.

District Collector K. Rajamani, who is also the District Election Officer, released the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate in the presence of representatives of various political parties.

According to a release, there are 29,70,733 voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies of the district namely Mettupalayam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai.

Among the voters, 15,02,142 were women, 14,68,222 men and 369 were third gender voters. With 4,44,016 voters, Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency had the highest electorate and Valaparai had the lowest with 2,01,655 voters in Coimbatore district, as per the draft roll.

Forms for enrolment, deletion, correction and transposition in the electoral roll will be available at all the polling stations, revenue divisional offices and taluk offices till December 15.

Special camps for submission of these forms will be held at all the polling stations on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13. The forms could also be submitted online through the website www.nvsp.in or through the ‘Voter Help Line’ mobile application. The final electoral roll will be released on January 20, 2021, according to the release.

TIRUPPUR

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the draft electoral roll at the Collectorate.

A release said that Tiruppur district had eight Assembly constituencies namely Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. In these constituencies, 23,03,842 voters were present, of which 11,60,809 were women, 11,42,775 men and 258 were third gender voters.

As per the draft electoral roll, Palladam had the highest electorate in the district with 3,75,838 voters while Madathukulam had the lowest with 2,44,418 voters. Tiruppur district had 2,493 polling stations, the release said.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

More than 7,200 voters were deleted and 2,300 were added in the latest draft electoral rolls released by the Nilgiris Collector.

According to a press release, 7,255 voters were deleted from the electoral rolls and 2,317 were added. In the Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur Assembly constituencies, the final tally of voters stands at 5,71,753, with women outnumbering men by 2,96,196 voters. There are 2,75,545 male voters and 12 voters from the third gender.

The Collector said that people can still include their names as well as make corrections till December 15, and urged voters to take advantage of the special camps to be organized on November 21, 22 and December 12 and 13 to affect any changes.