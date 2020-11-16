Draft electoral rolls released in districts

Applications for inclusion, deletion and edits in the draft rolls to be collected till December 15

Draft electoral rolls were released for special summary revision in Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts by the respective District Collectors on Monday.

In Salem, District Collector S.A. Raman released the draft roll in presence of recognised political parties. The 11 Assembly constituencies in Salem have registered a total of 29,615,68 voters -- 14,79,280 male, 14,82,124 female, and 164 transgender voters, a press release said.

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj released the draft roll. The six Assembly constituencies in Namakkal district have registered a total of 14,25,883 voters -- 6,96,023 male, 7,29,720 female, and 140 transgender voters. A total of 3,380 voters have been added and 2,944 voters have been removed from the list, a release said.

In Erode, District Collector S.Kathiravan released the draft electoral roll and District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha received the copy. The eight Assembly constituencies in Erode have registered a total of 19,16,809 voters -- 9,36,022 male, 9,80,414 female, 95 transgenders and 278 servicemen.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V.Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy released the draft electoral roll. The six Assembly constituencies in Krishnagiri district have registered a total of 15,65,544 voters -- 241 transgenders, 7,74,160 female, and 7,91143 male voters. The draft electoral roll is displayed for public perusal at the RDO’s office in Hosur and Krishnagiri, taluk offices, Municipal Commissioner’s office in Krishnagiri, Hosur Corporation and 1,863 booths. Those seeking to include, delete names or make revisions to their voter id may submit applications on Form 6,7, 8 and 8 A respectively.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S.P. Karthika released the draft electoral rolls. The five Assembly constituencies have registered a total of 12,35,534 voters -- 138 transgenders, 6,08,064 female, and 6,27,332 male voters. The draft electoral roll has 4,608 new voters and 2,127 deletions. The draft electoral roll is displayed for public perusal at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer in Dharmapuri and Harur, all the taluk offices, at Municipal Commissioner’s offices.

According to officials, applications for inclusion, deletion and edits in the draft rolls would be collected till December 15 at respective poll stations, tahsildhar offices, Municipality and Corporation offices, RDO offices.

Applicants can also apply through the website www.nvsp.in and voter helpline mobile application.

Special drives

According to a release, special drives would be conducted on November 21,22 and December 12,13 at all polling stations in the districts. The final draft would be released on January 20.

Public can also make changes to their voter details by logging onto www.elections.tn.gov.in and voice their complaints through the 24-hour toll-free helpline 1950.