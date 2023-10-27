Draft electoral rolls released in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

October 27, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Women voters outnumber men in Coimbatore district according to the draft electoral rolls released by District Election Officer and District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati here on Friday.

As per the draft electoral rolls, 14,96,770 male voters, 15,51,665 female voters and 569 third gender voters are there in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district.

Mettuppalayam Assembly constituency had 1,44,937 men, 1,55,569 women, and 47 third gender voters. Sulur Assembly constituency had 1,54,788 men, 1,63,157 women, and 73 third gender voters totalling 3,18,018. Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency had 2,26,790 men, 2,28,583 women, and 114 third gender voters totalling 4,55,492 voters.

Coimbatore North Assembly segment has 1,65,671 men, 1,64,827 women, and 39 third gender voters totalling 3,30,537. Thondamuthur Assembly segment has 1,61,736 men, 1,66,097 women, and 131 third gender voters totalling 3,27,964. Coimbatore South Assembly segment has 1,20,480 men, 1,21,641 women, and 32 third gender voters totalling 2,42,153. Singanallur Assembly segment has 1,60,653 men, 1,64,126 women, and 30 third gender voters totalling 3,24,803. Kinathukkadavu Assembly segment has 1,61,826 men, 1,68,853 women, and 42 third gender voters totalling 3,30,720. Pollachi Assembly segment has 1,07,016 men, 1,16,772 women, and 41 third gender voters totalling 2,23,829.

Valparai (Reserved) Assembly segment has 92,873 men, 1,02,040 women, and 29 third gender voters totalling 1,94,935. In total, the district has 14,96,770 male voters, 15,51,665 female, and 569 third gender voters totalling 30,49,004.

In Tiruppur district, District Election Officer and District Collector T. Christuraj released the draft electoral rolls. The district has 11,37,321 male voters, 11,78,455 female voters, and 335 third gender voters totalling 23,16,111 spread over Dharapuram (Reserved) , Avanashi (Reserved), Tiruppur South, Tiruppur North, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukkulam.

Those who have attained the qualifying age of 18 to become an elector can submit the forms from October 27 to December 9. Special camps will be conducted at the polling stations on November 4 and 5 and on November 18 and 19. The final rolls will be released on January 5, 2024.