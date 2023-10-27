Draft electoral rolls released for Krishnagiri district

October 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The draft electoral rolls for Krishnagiri district were released by Collector K.M. Sarayu in the presence of recognised political party representatives at the Collectorate on Friday.

The draft electoral rolls for the six Assembly Constituencies of Krishnagiri district includes a total population of 15,85,655 voters, that includes 7,88,782 female voters, 796,583 male voters and 290 transvoters

Uthangarai Assembly Constituency has registered 2,39,898 voters; Bargur - 2,44,287 voters; Krishnagiri - 2,67,591 voters; Vepanapalli - 2,49,609; Hosur - 3,41,609 voters, and Thally - 2,42,661 voters.

Citizens who will attain 18 years of age as on January, 1, 2024 are eligible for inclusion in the voter list. Accordingly, campus ambassadors or coordinators are being appointed in all colleges for inclusion of first-time voters upon reaching the voting age.

In addition, Election Commission of India has also issued cut-off dates for underage applications to be accepted temporarily. According to the administration, persons who would attain the voting age as on 1-04-2024; 1-07-2024 and 1-10-2024 may also submit their applications. The applications will be temporarily accepted and their names will be included as and when the qualification is attained.

The draft electoral rolls will be open for revision up to December 9, 2023. In addition, special camps will be held on November 4, 5, 18, and 19 for applications seeking changes to the voter details.

