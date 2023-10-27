ADVERTISEMENT

Draft electoral rolls released for Dharmapuri district

October 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi releasing the draft electoral rolls for the five Assembly Constituencies in Dharmapuri district at the Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The draft electoral rolls for the five Assembly Constituencies in Dharmapuri district were released by District Collector K. Shanthi in the presence of recognised political party representatives at the Collectorate on Friday.

According to the draft rolls, the district has 12,27,302 voters - 6,05,319 females, 6,21,822 males and 161 transgender voters. While Palacode has 2,35,643 voters, Pennagaram - 2,42,150 voters, Dharmapuri - 2,56,047 voters; Pappireddipattti - 2,52,972 voters and Harur -2,40,490 voters. 

The changes to the draft rolls through applications will be carried out up to December 9, 2023 at all the 885 polling centres. 

