HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft electoral rolls released for Dharmapuri district

October 27, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. Shanthi releasing the draft electoral rolls for the five Assembly Constituencies in Dharmapuri district at the Collectorate on Friday.

District Collector K. Shanthi releasing the draft electoral rolls for the five Assembly Constituencies in Dharmapuri district at the Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The draft electoral rolls for the five Assembly Constituencies in Dharmapuri district were released by District Collector K. Shanthi in the presence of recognised political party representatives at the Collectorate on Friday.

According to the draft rolls, the district has 12,27,302 voters - 6,05,319 females, 6,21,822 males and 161 transgender voters. While Palacode has 2,35,643 voters, Pennagaram - 2,42,150 voters, Dharmapuri - 2,56,047 voters; Pappireddipattti - 2,52,972 voters and Harur -2,40,490 voters. 

The changes to the draft rolls through applications will be carried out up to December 9, 2023 at all the 885 polling centres. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.