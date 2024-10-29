ADVERTISEMENT

Draft electoral rolls for Nilgiris district released

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The draft electoral rolls for the 2025 special summary revision for Nilgiris district was released by District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru here on October 29, 2024 (Tuesday).

According to the draft list, the district has a total of 5,78,961 voters — 2.77 lakh male voters, 3.01 lakh female voters and 19 third gender voters. Updates made in the revision added 2,119 new voters, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

Voters who wish to delete names from the electoral rolls, make corrections and change address can approach designated officers between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days with their requests.

Special camps for submitting Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8 will be held on November 16, 17, 23, and 24 at the respective polling stations, the Nilgiris district administration said.

