Draft electoral rolls for Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts released

Draft electoral rolls for Erode, Salem, and Namakkal districts were released by the respective district Collectors in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties on Wednesday.

In Erode, Collector H. Krishnanunni released the draft electoral roll for the eight Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 19,45,580 voters (9,46,572 men, 9,98,869 women and 139 transgenders.) The total number of electors as on January 5, 2022 was 19,87,244 and special camps were conducted and forms received for inclusion and deletion of names. A total of 13,508 voters were included, while the names of 55,172 electors were removed from the roll.

The total number of voters in each constituency is: Erode (East) - 2,26,491 voters, Erode (West) - 2,96,026, Modakkurichi – 2,28,942, Perundurai – 2,28,032, Bhavani - 2,39,339, Anthiyur – 2,15,222, Gobichettipalayam – 2,53,100, and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,58,428.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam released the draft electoral roll for 11 Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 29,74,250, voters (14,79,231 men, 14,94,771 women and 248 transgenders.)

The total number of voters in each constituency is: Gangavalli (SC) – 2,34,591, Attur (SC) – 2,48,062, Yercaud (ST) – 2,80,978, Omalur – 2,92,209, Mettur – 2,76,278, Edappadi – 2,83,694, Sankari – 2,69,503, Salem (West) – 2,96,809, Salem (North) – 2,76,604, Salem (South) - 2,57,810, and Veerapandi – 2,57,712.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh released the draft electoral roll for the six Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 14,30,953 voters (6,94,631 men, 7,36,137 women and 185 transgenders.)

The total number of voters in each constituency is: Rasipuram (SC) – 2,33,862, Senthamangalam (ST) 2,42,054, Namakkal – 2,54,705, Paramathi Velur – 2,21,729, Tiruchengode – 2,28,487, and Kumarapalayam – 2,50,116.

As on January 5, 2022, there were a total of 14,52,230 electors in the district. A total of 6,591 electors were included and the names of 27,868 electors were removed from the roll.