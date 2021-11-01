Draft electoral rolls for districts released

ERODE

01 November 2021 23:33 IST

Draft electoral rolls were released by respective District Collectors in Erode, Salem and Namakkal on Monday.

In Erode, District Collector H. Krishnanunni released the draft electoral roll for the eight Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 19,66,827 voters, comprising 9,57,515 men, 10,08,913 women, 118 transgenders and 281 service voters.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of voters in each constituency is Erode (East) - 2,29,323 voters, Erode (West) - 2,94,558, Modakkurichi – 2,39,165, Perundurai – 2,28,276, Bhavani - 2,39,167, Anthiyur – 2,20,032, Gobichettipalayam – 2,54,802, and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,61,223.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegam released the draft electoral roll for 11 Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 30,17,603 voters comprising 15,00,529 men, 15,16,874 women and 200 transgenders.

The total number of voters in each constituency is Gangavalli (SC) – 2,39,429, Attur (SC) – 2,55,192, Yercaud (ST) – 2,84,342, Omalur – 2,95,469, Mettur – 2,87,130, Edappadi – 2,86,002, Sankari – 2,74,277, Salem (West) – 2,99,907, Salem (North) – 2,75,790, Salem (South) - 2,60,064, and Veerapandi – 2,60,001.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh released the draft electoral roll for the six Assembly constituencies that registered a total of 14,46,106 voters comprising 7,02,784 men, 7,43,150 women and 172 transgenders.

The total number of voters in each constituency is Rasipuram (SC) – 2,35,596, Senthamangalam (ST) 2,43,885, Namakkal – 2,58,078, Paramathi Velur – 2,21,908, Tiruchengode – 2,31,393, and Kumarapalayam – 2,55,246.

Special Correspondent from Krishnagiri adds

The draft electoral roll released by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy for the six assembly constituencies has a total voter population of 16,07,281.

They include 7,98,220 women, 8,08,781 men and 280 transgenders.

The draft roll included 2,38,510 voters in Uthangarai (Reserved); 2,46,739 voters in Bargur; 2,65,723 voters in Krishnagiri; 2,51,323 voters in Vepanapalli; 3,54,006 voters in Hosur and 2,50,980 voters in Thally.

The draft electoral roll released by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini for Dharmapuri district has a total of 12,62,446 voters for the five Assembly constituencies of Palacodde, Paapireddipatty, Pennagaram, Harur and Dharmapuri.

The draft roll has registered 6,37,824 men, 6,24,450 women and 172 transgender.

Special camps

Applications for inclusion of names, deletion or corrections in the draft rolls would be done during the special camps that would be conducted at all the polling stations on November 13, 14, 27 and 28.

The voters may also apply for changes online through https://www.nvsp.in or through the voters helpline app in android phones.