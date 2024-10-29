GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Draft Electoral Roll released in Salem and Namakkal districts

Updated - October 29, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem and Namakkal district collectors released the draft electoral roll before the representatives of recognized political parties on Tuesday.

Namakkal district, with six assembly constituencies—Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi Velur, Tiruchengode, and Komarapalayam—boasts 1,629 polling stations. District Collector S. Uma announced the draft roll, showing a total of 14.49 lakh voters, comprising 7.01 lakh males, 7.47 lakh females, and 246 others. Namakkal constituency leads with 2.59 lakh voters . Komarapalayam follows with 2.59 lakh voters , and Senthamangalam records 2.45 lakh voters.

Tiruchengode has 2.31 lakh voters, Rasipuram has 2.31 lakh voters , and Paramathi Velur has 2.21 lakh voters .

In Salem district, which has 11 constituencies including Salem South, Salem West, Salem North, Omalur, Mettur, Veerapandi, Sankari, Edappadi, Yercaud (ST), Attur (SC), and Gangavalli (SC), the draft roll lists 29.61 lakh voters: 14.71 lakh males, 14.89 lakh females, and 319 others. Salem West tops the district with 3.01 lakh voters, followed by 2.97 lakh in Salem West and 2.87 lakh in Edappadi.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Salem

