Draft electoral roll released for Krishnagiri

The draft electoral roll has recorded 16,37,157 voters for the 6 Assembly segments of Krishnagiri district. This includes 8,15,806 female voters; 8,21,047 male voters and 304 trans voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.M. Sarayu released the draft electoral roll here at the Collectorate on Tuesday in the presence of political party representatives.

The summary revision of draft list will be carried out through special camps scheduled for November 16, November 17 and November 23 and November 24.

Voters may apply on Form 6 for inclusion of name; on Form 6B for linking of Aadhar; Form 7 for deletion of name; and Form 8 for change of address, corrections; for a duplicate EPIC; differently-abled identification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.