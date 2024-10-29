ADVERTISEMENT

Draft electoral roll released for Krishnagiri

Published - October 29, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu released the draft electoral roll for Krishnagiri district on Tuesday. 29 October 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The draft electoral roll has recorded 16,37,157 voters for the 6 Assembly segments of Krishnagiri district. This includes 8,15,806 female voters; 8,21,047 male voters and 304 trans voters.

Collector K.M. Sarayu released the draft electoral roll here at the Collectorate on Tuesday in the presence of political party representatives.

The summary revision of draft list will be carried out through special camps scheduled for November 16, November 17 and November 23 and November 24.

Voters may apply on Form 6 for inclusion of name; on Form 6B for linking of Aadhar; Form 7 for deletion of name; and Form 8 for change of address, corrections; for a duplicate EPIC; differently-abled identification.

