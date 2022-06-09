Draft electoral roll released for by-polls in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Revenue Officer T.P Jai Beam released the draft electoral rolls for rural local body by-elections, on Thursday.

According to a press release, a total of 55 election booths were allotted for by-polls in the district. One Panchayat Union ward each in Avinashi and Palladam, a Panchayat president in Ichipalayam, and five panchayat wards one each in Ayyampalayam, Kudimangalam, Alambadi, North Avinashipalaym and Anthiyur are vacant as of April 30, the press release said. The vacancies were caused either because of the resignation or death of the member.

Mr. Jai Beam released the draft electoral roll in the presence of the representatives from recognised political parties. The DRO said that political parties and voters can raise corrections, if any, in the election booth list and electoral roll and get it redressed. meeting.